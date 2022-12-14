The South East Phoenix recently held trials for their Skill Acquisition Program (U10 - U13), Youth (U14-U16), Seniors and First Grades ahead of their 2023 campaign.
The Phoenix are the South Coast and Eurobodalla's premier female football association, providing an environment to help nurture and grow the strong female football talent from across the region.
Led by Technical Director and Head Coach Norm Boardman the club has helped numerous young footballers harness their skills and take that next jump to get them noticed on both the state and national level.
Boardman said trials were "highly successful" but that the Phoenix still have vacancies across all age groups and are open to new players coming to train with the squads ahead of the upcoming season.
"Your child could be the next to come from a rich vein of footballing talent in Southern NSW that have started their journeys in regional representative football," Boardman said.
"Currently the South East Phoenix FC are at the forefront of the development pathway for females participating in the NSW Womens Premier League 2."
Boardman states that his mission is to provide female footballers throughout Southern NSW with that opportunity and to continue to grow the women's game in the region.
Interested players are welcome to attend training with any of the squads on Wednesday, January 25 at South Nowra Football Complex.
For all details regarding teams, training and more information feel free to contact either Norm Boardman on 0407 037 883 or vice president Mary Lou 0411 953 798.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
