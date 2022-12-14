A Nowra woman has been sentenced for trying to sneak drugs into a prison.
Taylah Arlauskas, 21, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, December 13 in Nowra Court to one count of bring or attempt to bring prohibited drug or plant into place of detention.
According to police documents presented in court, on September 25, Arlauskas was attempting to bring 0.7 grams of buprenorphine into the South Coast Correctional Centre to give to her boyfriend who is currently serving time.
Arlauskas was given the drugs by an unknown male and was told to bring them to her boyfriend, with the man telling her "you have a job to do", according to the same police documents.
The court heard the buprenorphine was contained in a small pink balloon, which Arlauskas hid under her tongue when entering the detention centre.
Police documents presented to Magistrate Lisa Viney stated a sniffer dog detected the substance when the defendant was entering the facility.
Police were called onto the scene where Arlauskas was removed from the centre and taken away for questioning, according to the same police documents.
The court heard Arlauskas informed police she was told to bring the drugs to her boyfriend by an unknown male and while she didn't know what the drugs were and how much there was, she knew they were an illegal substance.
Solicitor Emma Harrison represented the defendant in court and said she was doing the job "out of fear".
"She felt she had no option but to do it," she said.
Solicitor Harrison also recommended Magistrate Viney consider the defendant's young age, the quantity of the drug and that this was her first time in court when making a ruling.
Magistrate Viney said bringing drugs into prison is a "serious offence".
"You'd have to appreciate bringing drugs into a correctional centre is a bad thing," she said.
"Despite the serious nature of the offence, I won't convict.
"The facts indicate this was a relatively small amount of buprenorphine and someone coerced you into taking the drugs into the centre."
Arlauskas was sentenced to an 18 month conditional release order without conviction.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
