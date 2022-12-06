South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Dr Tonia Gray, current Shoalhaven City Councillor, named Greens candidate for Kiama in state election

Updated December 6 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Tonia Gray is running for state parliament, representing the Greens in the seat of Kiama. Picture supplied.

Tonia Gray is making a run for state parliament, as the Greens candidate for Kiama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.