South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Bomaderry Vet Dr Neal Johnson warns Shoalhaven pet owners of chronic shortage in tick anti-serum

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated November 24 2022 - 3:58pm, first published November 23 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bomaderry Vet Dr Neal Johnson said tick protection was a matter of life and death, particularly now that treatment options may be limited. Photo supplied.

The chronic shortage of tick anti-toxin in Australia has hit Shoalhaven veterinarians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.