South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Shoalhaven restaurant 'Bangalay Dining' wins first 'Hat' in Good Food Awards

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Bangalay Dining' in Shoalhaven Heads won big at the Good Food Awards. Picture supplied.

Bangalay Dining at Bangalay Luxury Villas, Shoalhaven Heads has been awarded its very first 'Hat' at the highly anticipated Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide Awards in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.