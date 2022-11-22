Bangalay Dining at Bangalay Luxury Villas, Shoalhaven Heads has been awarded its very first 'Hat' at the highly anticipated Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide Awards in Sydney.
Founder, owner and designer, Michelle Bishop thanked the team at the restaurant.
"Our entire team at Bangalay Dining, led by our passionate and inventive Executive Chef, Simon Evans, plus our incredible suppliers, are beyond thrilled to have been awarded our first Hat in the 2023 Good Food Guide Awards," she said.
"To have had Terry Durack and Jill Dupleix visit us in early 2021 and to know regional dining has been recognised and supported by such an influential title in the food world is huge for the South Coast of NSW."
Just two hours from Sydney and three hours from Canberra, Bangalay Dining has long been on the radar of foodies, according to Mrs Bishop.
Helmed by the region's most hatted chef Simon Evans, the South Coast dining destination right on Seven Mile Beach has an army of devoted fans locally and further afield who continually return for Evans' perfectly executed dishes using local and native ingredients which are often foraged by hand.
Mr Evans said being reviewed in the Good Food Guide and then recognised and awarded with the highly recognisable 'hat' has been the "pinnacle for chefs in Australia for 30 years and it is always an absolute honour to be recognised".
"I have been fortunate to have received multiple hats throughout my career, however gaining the first one here at Bangalay is extra special as its a testament to the hard work we have put in over the past two years, in particularly during the challenging times of the devastating bushfires, floods, COVID closures, the staffing crisis and more," he said.
"When I started working at Bangalay my goal was to put us on the map as a regional dining restaurant, and to offer a superlative dining experience on the South Coast that will encourage guests to return for more."
READ MORE:
The award show which returned after a COVID-19 induced three year hiatus, saw 700 restaurants reviewed anonymously and scored according to a transparent and rigorous rating system across NSW.
For the first time, 'hearts' were presented to businesses that reviewers would cross town for because they provide something special to the dining scene.
Mrs Bishop said she believes it is the unique business model of Bangalay which sets it apart from other restaurant businesses in the state.
"Bangalay Dining sets us apart in so many ways; for starters we are a restaurant with accommodation unique to this area," she said.
"This point of difference offers our guests a destination dining experience that's authentically 'South Coast' from the architecture to the local produce - a relaxed and yet elevated dining experience and style of service that has no equal."
To find out more about Bangalay Dining, or to book a table, visit the bangalayvillas.com.au website.
