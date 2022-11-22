Police are seeking help from the public to locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in the Lake Illawarra area.
Michael Honan, aged 33, is currently wanted by virtue of outstanding arrest warrants for alleged property theft offences.
Officers from the Lake Illawarra Police District have conducted inquiries into his whereabouts, with it being reported Mr Honan frequents the Nowra area.
Despite investigations officers have been unable to locate the individual.
Mr Honan is described as Caucasian in appearance, between 170 to 180cm tall, of medium build and has short brown hair and blue eyes.
He is known to frequent the Nowra, Wollongong, Berkeley, Warrawong and Unanderra areas.
Anyone who sees Mr Honan or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
