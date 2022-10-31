The Nowra Velo Club saw a successful return to local racing over the weekend, with the first round of the Donut Series held at Albatross Aviation Technology Park.
The weekend saw four grades across three races with Merrick Law, Steve Gendek, Jason Spence and Amelia Trkulja taking wins across their respective divisions.
The Donut Series will take place over the next five weeks with final prizemoney awarded to the top scoring riders across each grade, and as the name states, donuts will be on offer at every round.
All of Sundays' races were high octane, seesaw affairs that saw riders continuously break away before coming back together followed by narrow nail-biting finishes.
A and B grade riders were amalgamated for their event and despite the attacks on the field and constant high pace, there were ten riders together heading into the final lap.
A hectic scramble around the final corner and Law took the win by two lengths ahead of Mark Astley and Steve Gendek.
Gendek however, did secure first place for B grade.
Cameron Harrison was fourth over the line, just in advance of the second place B grade rider, Brad Oaten.
They were then followed by Richard Vitiello, Mark Williams, Tony Patton, Josh Henry, Gavin Nethery and Chris Harrison.
A similar sized field set off in the second division race and it did not take long to light up.
Phil Rice was in every move as he tried to establish a break on the field. Rice crossed over to solo breakaway with Kieran Harrison also showcasing his finest form early on.
Into the final ten minutes Rice was away again and this time he had Zac Peters and Jason Spence for company.
This trio held on to the finish where Spence kicked it into another gear to take the win over Rice and Peters.
Adrian McMillan led the bunch over the line for fourth, ahead of Geoff Lockhart, Gary Bryce, Harrison, Jon Schol, Jose Pereira, Mike Berriman and Matt O'Hearn.
Michael Thompson was the aggressor in the third division race for D Grade.
Thompson was the first animator and despite being reeled in by the bunch he kept at it to the final lap where the sprinters took over.
Amelia Trkulja took the win ahead of Matt Grootenboer, Jamie Overton, Thompson, Hubert Driehuis, Jo Chalain, Daniel Flemming and Steve Daley.
The Donut Series continues next weekend, Sunday October 6 at the same venue.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
