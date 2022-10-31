THERE can only be one winner, as they say in sport, even when history beckons.
Either Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemen's Club and Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies players were going to record their own piece of history on Saturday with their first victory in the newly established South Coast District Cricket Association's combined first-grade competition.
A decision was made during the off season to combine the Shoalhaven District Cricket Association with the South Coast Association and Berry got its first win.
At stumps, it was Berry who ended up with the points after recording a seven-wicket win.
Ex-Servos, at Hayden Drexel Oval, batted first and made 10 /149 after 46.1 overs.
Thomas Fletcher guided the Magpies to victory with an unbeaten half-century.
A few Ex-Servos batters made good starts but did not go on with the job.
Michael Perry 27 runs, Luke Bowden 25 runs and Nathan Tyrrell 15 runs led the way with the bat for Ex-Servos.
Young gun Max Carr-McCarron put Berry in control with a nice effort with the ball.
Carr-McCarron, including the vital wicket of Blake Munilla, finished with 4/20 from his 10 overs.
Tom Gibbs and Lachlan Duggan bagged two wickets apiece.
As mentioned, Fletcher was in great form and his 57 runs included four boundaries.
David Crapp, Jarrod Mitchell and John Ulrick all made 21 runs for the Magpies.
Luke Jones took two wickets for Ex-Servos.
North Nowra Cambewarra is enjoying this new competition and now has two wins next to its name.
Norths played Lake Illawarra on Saturday at a neutral venue of the Berry Sporting Complex and runs were hard to find.
Norths made 8 / 111 in its innings and Lake Illawarra could only manage 109 runs.
Nathan Thomas' aggressive 54 runs proved to be key to Norths' win.
Thomas smashed six sixes and three boundaries in his decisive innings.
Hyeon Parsons chimed in with 17 runs and Blake Horton made 11 runs for Norths.
Mitchell Constantinou took three wickets for Lake Illawarra.
Justin Rumble and Justin Weller then tore the Lake Illawarra batting line-up apart.
Rumble took four wickets and Weller added three wickets to his tally.
Lake Illawarra's score, without Ryan Smith's 39 runs, would have looked terrible.
The Shoalhaven's South Coast District Cricket Association's combined first-grade competition team, Bomaderry, had the bye.
