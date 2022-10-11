Sienna Clarke's stock in the golfing world continues to skyrocket with the young sports star's 2022 campaign being one of her best yet.
The ambitious young golfer was recently named the 2021/22 Vic Burrows Golf Athlete of the Year at the Illawarra Academy of Sports (IAS) presentation night.
Golf has been a part of Clarke's life since she was a kid with her father a PGA professional golfer.
"I have been involved with the game from a young age because of my dad, but I had never really taken an interest in it until about five years ago," she said.
Clarke originally started playing junior golf at a local level before being recongised for her talent and being accepted into the Illawarra Academy of Sport golf program and later, the NSW Development Squad.
The young golfer said it is the challenge of the sport that brings her the most joy, "I love it when I have practised a shot over and over and it finally pays off under pressure," she said.
"But the main thing that makes all the hard work worth it, is the feeling I get when I have played great golf. Golf is very challenging so it is extremely rewarding when you play well."
Clarke was named as co-captain of the IAS golf squad, she said that it was an honour to be named to such a role and really relished in assisting with the development and camaraderie of the young golfers.
"I felt I was able to help them in all aspects of their game both on and off the course," she said.
"My goal was to be a positive mentor to the squad and create a strong team bond."
"Creating team spirit was a challenge as golf is an individual sport. But I felt when we competed at Bathurst as a squad, I was able to take on a more supportive role to accomplish my goal."
Clarkes achievements over the past 12 months are lengthy. She was the overall winner of the JNJG Sydney Week of Golf tournament, one of the biggest events on the junior golf calendar. She placed second in the Peter O'Malley Junior Masters as well as fourth in the Illawarra Junior Masters.
Clarke said winning the JNJG tournament was the highlight of her young career so far. "This was the first time I had won a Major tournament," she said.
"What made it even more challenging was that it was held over five consecutive days at five different courses, making it the longest junior golf tournament in Australia."
This win qualified Clarke for the Bonville Champions junior tournament to be held later this year.
"I'm thankful for all of the support I have received from IAS which has helped me to become a better sportsperson.," she said.
"Receiving the prestigious Vic Burrows Award is an acknowledgement of my hard work and commitment to my sport. It is continued motivation to be the best golfer I can be."
Coming up for Clarke she will be competing in the St Michael's Women's Club Championships and the Jack Newton International Junior Classics at Cypress Lakes.
She has also been invited to play in the Fayde Junior match play at Magenta Shores, being one of only eight NSW girls to be invited to do so.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
