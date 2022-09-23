After two successful calendar season programs, Bundanon has announced its 2022 season three program, Siteworks 2022: From a deep valley, which will officially launch in November.
Following on from last season's 'Parallel Landscapes', Siteworks will see the work of over 25 artists and 10 scientific researchers drawing on climate research, critical thinking, First Nations knowledge as well as technologies and creative digital spaces.
The major exhibition will also be comprised of outdoor installations, performances, workshops and digital artworks.
Speaking on the upcoming season, Bundanon CEO Rachel Kent said, "We invite the public to engage and participate in an expansive program focused on the imperative issues of our time."
The historic Bundanon property has had a tremendous run in 2022 with the newly opened Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning being awarded the highest accolade for public architecture in NSW.
To align with the new season, Bundanon is offering unique overnight experiences for the public to stay on sight.
An experience I feel lucky to have been able to do myself, and one that I couldn't recommend more, with the unique structure and beautiful landscape creating a tranquil stay like no other.
From a deep valley will present a major new exhibition in the art museum, titled 'Inside, underground,' which will explore the concept of interior weather.
Responding to the architecture of the museum, five Australian artists will investigate the complex relationship between body and site using repurposed natural materials such as plant and animal matter, beeswax, oyster shells and algae.
The artists in Inside, underground include, Carolyn Eskdale, Susan Jacobs, Kate Scardifield, Lucy Simpson, and Isadora Vaughan.
On display for the first time, the art museum will present the outcome of the Possum Skin Cloak Project and residency undertaken by Leanne Bovington, Teagan Brown, Bee Cruse, Gulwanyang Moran, Bess Moylan, Carol Moylan, Aunty Loretta Parsley, Joyce Saunders and Kirli Saunders.
A core element of Siteworks 2022 is Bundanon's participation in the digital project, the 'World Weather Network', a ground-breaking new global alliance of artists, writers and communities initiated by the UK-based arts organisation, Artangel.
This project was created in response to the climate emergency and is a constellation of weather stations set up by 28 arts agencies around the world, inviting audiences to look, listen, learn, and act, of which Bundanon is the only Australian representative.
Siteworks 2022 will open its doors on November 26 and will run until late February.
Bookings for the full Siteworks program, including accommodation, will open in late October 2022.
For all other information, you can visit bundanon.com.au.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
