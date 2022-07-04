Architect Kerstin Thompson on Bundanon's prestigious award win

Kerstin Thompson Architects (KTA), has been recognised for its innovative design and sustainable building techniques at Bundanon, winning the prestigious Sulman Medal at the 2022 NSW Architecture Awards.
The historic Bundanon property, gifted to the Australian public by Arthur and Yvonne Boyd, has long been a place of cultural significance in Australia, with the new Bundanon Art Museum and Bridge adding to an already storied architectural history.
The Sulman Medal recognises excellence in public and commercial buildings and is one of the most coveted architectural awards in NSW.
Kerstin Thompson from KTA, who's been referred to as Australia's leading female architect, said it was a fantastic feeling for her team to be recognised.
She also stated that it was a massive relief their design was able to respectively expand the already rich landscape.
"I think last night (Friday July 1) when we got the news, we were just so thrilled, because it's been a long and really complex project," she said.
"People are attached to this place and have been for a very long time."
"So when we went about creating the eventual design, we wanted to make sure bringing in these new elements would add to this already very precious place."
The design and materials utilised by KTA work to fit seamlessly into the landscape, where the ecosystem can continue to grow and thrive around the structures.
"We always knew it had to be about the Boyd's initial vision," Ms Thompson said.
"The buildings had to be able to tell the story of this place and the landscape. especially its environmental systems and ecology."
KTA always hoped the design would serve to immerse visitors into the landscape, rather than separate them from nature.
This is further illustrated by the minimalist rooms that line the bridge and its accompanying 'breezeway' which is the long central corridor that connects all the rooms.
Along this corridor are three breakout areas, where guests can be out in the open but still undercover, allowing them to enjoy the environment of Bundanon no matter the conditions.
"When we talk about sustainable architecture, I think there needs to be more dialogue about enjoying being in our climate rather than fighting it all the time," Ms Thompson said.
"If it's hot, it's hot. Find a way to change your behaviour. We can't always make the environment adjust to us."
"The whole idea with the bridge was to have these cozy offshoots as rooms and then have the breezeway which fully embraces the climate."
It was a full circle moment for Bundanon with KTA winning the Sulman Award, with Glenn Murcutt, Wendy Lewin and Reg Lark being awarded the same distinction in 1999 for the Bundanon Education Centre.
"There was something perfect about getting the Sulman with Glenn Murcutt and his team receiving the same distinction for the Education Centre in 1999," Ms Thompson said.
"It felt like there was a lovely completion of the circle."
When the $46.5 million art collection, consisting of works from Arthur Boyd and his contemporaries such as Sidney Nolan came under threat from the 2019 bushfires, it reinforced the need for a structure to safely house the collection.
The now completed Bundanon Art Museum is a concrete bunker that is partially buried into the landscape.
Exuding cathedral-like proportions once inside, it acts as the perfect space to showcase the renowned collection while the grey concrete and exposed services only help to add to the character of the space.
Ms Thompson said while it's fantastic to receive the praise her and her team have received for the project, she won't rest until both the buildings and landscape blend together as one.
"The architecture is only one part of it, the landscape is the main thing and landscapes take time," she said.
"I will never completely rest until I see the gully underneath flourishing, with the reeds and brushes all coming alive."
"That's a long game plan, so the ecological angle that we've envisioned is going to continue to be an ongoing project."
When asked about battling through the challenges of a project such as Bundanon, Ms Thompson kept it simple.
"As an architect you have a vision that you are trying to bring to life despite all these things that feel like they're working against you."
"It can be hard, but you just have to trust your instinct and stay the course."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
