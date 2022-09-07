South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Landcare Fox Control Program setting up stall at Berry Small Farm Field Day

By Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 7 2022 - 2:31am, first published 1:52am
The Shoalhaven Landcare Fox Control Program have been successfully operating for over four years. File picture

Controlling foxes on your land is not only a landholder obligation under the 2015 Biosecurity Act but is essential in the protection of species and vulnerable livestock.

