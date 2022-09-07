Controlling foxes on your land is not only a landholder obligation under the 2015 Biosecurity Act but is essential in the protection of species and vulnerable livestock.
The Shoalhaven Fox Control Program has been implementing various control techniques throughout the Shoalhaven LGA for the last four years and estimates they have removed 2,400 foxes from the environment.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Australia is in a precarious situation, with it currently having the highest extinction rates of native mammals in the world.
It is estimated that foxes and feral cats kill 2.6 billion native animals every year and have been a major contributor to the extinction of many native species.
The program engages the community with volunteering opportunities, education on fox control and social events.
Monitoring of native species also plays a key role in the program, through strategic camera monitoring and data collection the group can identify new incursions, increases or decreases in the population of native species.
The Berry Small Farm Field Day is set to be a massive local event with over 120 exhibitors from around the country expected to display the latest farming equipment, machinery, and supplies as well as the general essentials for any farmer. There will also be a variety of talks and demonstrations from professionals including one by the Fox Control Program.
For more information, or to join the program, please come along and see us in the Shoalhaven Landcare stand or if interested you can contact Peter Jirgens 0488 460 011.
The Small Farm Field Days will run from Friday, September 9 through to Saturday, September 10.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.