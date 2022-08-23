A popular local event is set to return to the South Coast, with the Berry Small Farm Field Days given the green light to go ahead next month.
The event will be held at the Berry Showground, which is just off of the main strip of the historical town.
There is a variety on offer at the big event, including, a garden display with plants, tools, wheelbarrows, garden art and more to purchase.
A large marquee at the event will house a welcome sight for the kids with a large range of farm livestock and animals on display, along with another animal nursery providing entertainment.
Over 120 exhibitors from around the country are expected to be display the latest farming equipment, machinery, and supplies as well as the general essentials for any farmer including, plants, trees, mowers, garden equipment, water tanks and solar solutions, to name a few.
Throughout the event there will also be a number of talks and demonstrations from professionals and locals, giving attendees the opportunity to learn new skills and gain experience.
To top it off there will also be a dedicated food court with a number of different food outlets that will provides guests with ample choices.
The full program of demonstrations and talks will be released soon to allow people to plan their trip ahead of the day.
The Small Farm Field Days will run from Friday, September 9 through to Saturday, September 10.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
