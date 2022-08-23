Grace Ray started 'Socks n Jocks' in 2018 in the hope of assisting the homeless residents of the Shoalhaven and Illawarra.
Five years on, she's still spreading awareness and the message about how prevalent homelessness is.
Australia currently finds itself in the grip of a housing crisis, causing thousands of Australians to be displaced throughout the country.
Since 2021 rental prices across the country have increased by 13.2 per cent, as more than 100,00 Australians have found themselves experiencing some form of homelessness.
"For five years Socks n Jocks has been ensuring people are not left out in the cold through the razor-sharp edge of winter, but also highlighting the issue of homelessness," Ms Rey said.
She said that having lived in the inner city of Sydney for over 30 years she knows all too well the devastating impact homelessness has on those who have fallen on tough times and have nowhere safe to sleep at night.
In the Shoalhaven, Ms Rey noted the biggest driver of homelessness is women escaping from domestic violence situations.
"It is for this reason that I specifically asked for donations of children's items this year and I have been incredibly moved by the extraordinary number of quality items donated," she said.
"I have collected close to 4000 items this year so once again the donations are increasing, this has been incredibly heartfelt."
Ms Rey said she hopes that she can continue to raise awareness of the widespread presence of homelessness and the broader impact it has on communities as a whole.
"I am persistently passionate about this cause and have the vision to expand the campaign to other communities in the future, in a bid to keep homelessness in the national spotlight and roll out the campaign across the state." she said.
NSW now has the second highest rate of homelessness in the country after the Northern Territory.
"Socks n Jocks not only give homeless people a tangible item, it humanizes an individual giving them back warmth and a sense of dignity and pride," Ms Rey said.
She currently runs the charity by herself, but with the continued growth she said that she'll be looking for corporate funding heading into next years iteration, in hope of continuing to expand the ever growing initiative.
If you are interested in getting involved for next years iteration of Socks n Jocks, you can contact Ms Rey on 0431 062 618.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
