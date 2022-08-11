The latest data from the Australian Tax Office has revealed where the Shoalhaven's highest earners are living.
This week the agency has released its Taxation Statistics 2019-20: a mammoth set of data showing Australians' taxable incomes by metrics like occupation, gender, and postcode.
In the Shoalhaven, postcode 2535 (which includes Berry and Shoalhaven Heads) had the highest average taxable income at $62,216.
Other postcodes in the region came in more than $10,000 behind this average:
Postcode 2577, which includes Kangaroo Valley (but is mostly in neighbouring Wingecarribee Shire) had an average income of $60,789.
While the averages offered insight into where the highest earners may pull up the postcode, median income figures gave a better look at what ordinary people were actually earning.
The top postcode for median income was 2541 (Nowra, North Nowra and South Nowra), earning $43,603.
Around the region, median incomes all sat in close range to each other:
Kangaroo Valley and towns outside of the Shoalhaven in postcode 2577 earned a median income of $43,979
In all Shoalhaven postcodes, median and average incomes sat below the national measures.
The national average income in 2019-20 was $63,882; the national median income was $48,381.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
