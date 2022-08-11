The cause of a fire at the West Nowra Recycling Depot remains unknown.
NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a structure fire in the depot's plastics recycling centre on Wednesday morning.
Five units were called to the blaze about 11.30am.
RFS crews from West Nowra, Shoalhaven Heads, Greenwell Point, and Shoalhaven Heads attended, alongside Fire and Rescue NSW Station 440 Shoalhaven.
While on scene, crews were alerted to the possibility of unexploded ammunition.
Once it was confirmed as a false alarm, crews went on to extinguish the fire, assisted by heavy machinery.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
