Rail workers in the Illawarra and South Coast will strike on Wednesday as the union pushes to have the NSW government make alterations to a new fleet of trains.
At 10am certain workers, including train drivers, will stop work for four hours, while other staff will strike from noon to 4pm.
Advertisement
Wednesday's action is the first of a series of rolling strikes targeting different areas of the network, and will affect the South Coast and T4 lines that service the Illawarra.
Paul Dornan from the Rail Tram and Bus Union said staff from other areas of the network could fill in on Wednesday so trains would still run, but services would be limited.
Already the union has instituted a ban on transport officers issuing fines to passengers, which will continue until September 6.
The RTBU has also planned other action throughout the month, including a short ban on cleaners using vacuums or scrubbing machines, leaving station gates open, and a one-day ban on operating foreign-made trains.
At the centre of the dispute between the union and the state government are concerns about the New Intercity Fleet, which the RTBU says has safety issues.
The new trains will use cameras to monitor passengers on the platform, and those embarking and disembarking from trains.
The union says these alone are inadequate when it comes to ensuring no one has slipped between the train and the platform.
It wants the CCTV screens moved out of the driver's line of sight to minimise distraction and put in the guards area, and guards to have the ability to open their crew cab doors on arrival at the platform.
Mr Doran said the union wanted the government to sign a deed committing to making these changes to the trains, because they feared the government would only promise to do so without taking action.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the government had "put an offer to unions which includes alterations to the New Intercity Fleet and more than 70 other claims put forward by the rail unions".
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.