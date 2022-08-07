Merrick Law was a lap ahead of the remainder of the field when he won the Nowra Velo Club's A/B grade criterium on Sunday (August 8).
This event was held on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park's 800 metre circuit and featured two graded races.
Ten minutes into the 35 minute race, Law attacked and was able to secure a gap on the field. The next group was disorganised and never settled into a serious chase.
After Law took the lap lead, he raced ahead again for a solo win. Nathan Crump took the bunch finish for second, ahead of Brad Oaten, Ben Wallis, Cameron Harrison and Tony Patton. Chris Harrison and Jason Spence were other finishers.
Dean Byrne won the C/D grade event by a clear 300 metres, another win as he won that grade on the NVC's previous program.
Byrne had featured in the lead group with Doug Gray, Gary Bryce and Bill Stahlhut as the race split apart at half distance.
With three laps remaining, Byrne charged ahead to an unreachable margin for the win.
Gray took second ahead of Bryce and Stahlhut, then came Adrian McMillan, Duncan Miller, Garry Porter, Kieran Harrison, Jose Pereira, Jon Schol, Jo Chalain and Hubert Driehuis.
Josh Ludman and Curtis Trkulja raced in the St George Cycle Club's road race at Oatley Park on Saturday where Josh finished in second position and Curtis was eighth.
The Nowra Velo Club will hold their annual club time trial championship next Sunday, August 14.
This event will start in the Albatross Aviation Technology Park at 8.30 am and use Braidwood Road.
Due to road damage, the distance is yet to be decided however it is deemed safe enough for single riders as in a time trial.
Nowra Velo Club Inc graded criteriums results for August 7:
A/B grade 30 minutes plus 2 laps
1. Merrick Law (Hanlon Windows)
2. Nathan Crump (Allen Price Scarratts)
3. Brad Oaten (Nowra Velo)
4. Ben Wallis (Access Storage)
5. Cameron Harrison (Allen Price Scarratts)
6. Tony Patton (Allen Price Scarratts)
7. Chris Harrison (Coffeeliscious)
8. Jason Spence (Hanlon Windows)
C/D grade 30 minutes plus 2 laps
1. Dean Byrne (Access Storage)
2. Doug Gray (Access Storage)
3. Gary Bryce (Coffeeliscious)
4. Bill Stahlhut (Access Storage)
5. Adrian McMillan (Coffeeliscious)
6. Duncan Miller (SCUM)
7. Garry Porter (Hanlon Windows)
8. Kieran Harrison (Coffeeliscious)
9. Jose Pereira (Access Storage)
10. Jon Schol (Coffeeliscious)
11. Jo Chalain (Access Storage)
12. Hubert Driehuis (Allen Price Scarratts)
Others, Jamie Overton, Amelia Trkulja, Mark Astley.
