Volunteers at Nowra Community Food Store have celebrated one year of feeding the Shoalhaven, at the charity's first birthday party
Held on Friday (August 5), the birthday bash marked 12 months since the store reopened as an independent charity, offering low cost groceries to locals in need.
Advertisement
The store received an extra special present just in time for its birthday: a brand new delivery van, gifted by a collective of local businesses and community groups.
After their original van broke down in late July, the new wheels have enabled volunteers to keep up their hard work.
READ MORE:
Nowra Community Food Store managing director Jemma Tribe said the team has been flat out all year, helping Shoalhaven families put food on the table.
"Every time petrol prices and other costs go up, we get busier again," she said.
"We've been extremely busy, which in some ways is good, because it means we're being utilised and can be more sustainable.
"But it also shows how many families are really struggling out there."
Determined to ease the cost of living pressures for customers, Nowra Community Food Store has become increasingly resourceful during its first year.
Initially the store had been stocked primarily from Foodbank in Sydney. But as supply costs went up, the store has linked up with more local suppliers to keep things affordable for customers.
Supermarkets in the Shoalhaven partner with the store through a food rescue program, local farmers have donated meat, and other businesses in the region have helped out with supplies when they have stock to give.
Ms Tribe said the community has enthusiastically backed the food store during the past year.
"We're always looking out for anyone who we can partner with locally, whether it is a charity or a business, to get a better offering for our customers and be more sustainable," she said.
"We've been supported by the community in so many different ways... we've been blown away, actually, by how supportive the community has been."
Nowra Community Food Store welcomes anyone who is on a low income or is doing it tough.
Doors are open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm, at 158 Princes Hwy, South Nowra.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.