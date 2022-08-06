South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven contingent sets off for Variety Bash

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 6 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Intrepid business people of the Shoalhaven are trading their offices for the outback, setting off for an epic trek to raise funds for kids in need.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.