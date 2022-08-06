Shoalhaven contingent sets off for Variety Bash

Intrepid business people of the Shoalhaven are trading their offices for the outback, setting off for an epic trek to raise funds for kids in need.
Seven local teams are rallying for the annual Variety Bash this August, driving almost 4,500km from Bungarribee (Western Sydney) to Bakers Creek (near Mackay) over the next 10 days.
Among them are Sean Vickery, David Hogan, and Nick Pepper - a trio of mates in the construction business, who are adventuring in Delma the Shark car.
Mr Vickery is managing director of G.J. Gardner Homes Wollongong and Shoalhaven, Mr Hogan is managing director of Polestar Developments, and Mr Pepper is owner of Jim's Building Inspections Jervis Bay.
'The Sharks' and their 1979 Holden Statesman are no strangers to the Variety Bash. This year will be Mr Vickery's sixth rally, and all three have been long-time supporters of Variety, among other charity events.
He said their team goal is to raise $55,000 for the cause. Ahead of the Bash, they are sitting at more than $42,000
"Most of us have had a tough time over these last few years but it's particularly difficult for kids and families living with disabilities and disadvantage, but everyone deserves a fair go and I hope to make a positive difference through this incredible fundraising event," Mr Vickery said.
"Every cent will help Variety continue the incredible work they do with their grants, programs, scholarships, and experiences."
This year, Team Shoalhaven makes up nearly 10 per cent of the Variety Bash field; about 80 cars from around NSW and the ACT are making the journey.
Of course, the Shoalhaven contingent would not be complete without Brian Muller of Callala Bay.
The chairman of Variety South Coast has been part of the charity for 27 years (and 27 Variety Bashes), helping raise more than one million dollars for kids across the state.
Mr Muller, along with wife Joanne and friends Garry and Joyann Arnold, will hit the road once again in their 1969 ZB Ford Fairlaine.
The Fairlane has been their sweet ride since 2010, and is decked out like a candy store, covered in all things M&Ms.
He said they stay so involved with Variety because the charity makes a huge difference in the community, and there's a special sense of camaraderie among the Bash crew.
"It's one of the best win-win situations; you see kids with special needs and put a smile on their faces," Mr Muller said.
"They say if you help a child, you help a family, and if you help a family, you help a community.
"It's been very rewarding to do that; we've been very fortunate over the years to receive a substantial amount of grants back into the Shoalhaven area."
The NSW/ACT Variety Bash leaves Bungarribee on Sunday (August 7), and drivers will take the long way around to Bakers Creek.
They will make whistle stops in Cowra, Griffith, Bourke, Cunnamulla, Charleville, Roma, and Rockhampton.
To donate to a local car or to the Shoalhaven Bashers Group, visit the Variety Bash donation website.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
