Kessell, Bandur lead Youth Tigers to win over Orange

Ben Morris' Shoalhaven Youth Tigers are back in the winning column after securing a strong win over the Orange Eagles, 76-68.
Like their senior counterparts the Youth Tigers had been on a slide in recent weeks with two straight losses against the Moss Vale Magic (85-76) and Camden Valley Wildfire (87-68) respectively.
Luckily the team responded in a big way, putting a very complete game together to take down the Eagles.
Alexander Kessell continued his strong run of play, leading the side yet again with 18 points and four three pointers.
Not to be outdone was spryly athletic forward Jordan Bandur who dropped 17 points made up of several electrifying drives to the basket, he also showed off his forte from outside as he knocked down a three.
Skipper Bryaden Morris also had a solid 12 points while creating consistent opportunities for his team to score as the lead guard on the perimeter.
It was a full team effort with every player on the team bar one scoring at least two points.
The shorthanded Eagles also put up a good fight led by Andrew Gogala's 22 points and Kobe Mansell's 17.
Ben Morris would have been happy seeing a strong defensive focus return for the side as it really helped them to get out and attack in transition which is when the side is truly at their best.
This week's task won't be easy however as they go up against a 16-0 Sutherland Sharks who have torched the league week in and week out.
In their last meeting in Shoalhaven earlier this season they only just escaped, winning 74-70 in what was a heartbreaker for the Tigers.
The team should use this as motivation showing they can more than compete with the side on any given day as the players remain focused on making a push to the Waratah League finals.
That game will tip off at 3pm at the Sutherland Basketball Stadium on Saturday August 6.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
