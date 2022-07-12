South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Youth Tigers blowout Goulburn Bears for fifth straight win

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:23am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLYING HIGH: Tigers' guard Brayden Morris laying in two of his 17 points on the day against the Bears. Picture: Shoalhaven Basketball Association.

The Shoalhaven Tigers Youth Men have won their fifth in a row in big fashion last Saturday, blowing out the Goulburn Bears 104-62.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.