Youth Tigers blowout Goulburn Bears for fifth straight win

The Shoalhaven Tigers Youth Men have won their fifth in a row in big fashion last Saturday, blowing out the Goulburn Bears 104-62.
It was a full team effort for the Tigers with everyone's imprint left on the game, leaving the Bears searching for answers.
The team had seven players reach at least eight points in scoring, five of whom reached double figures.
Small forward Alexander Kessell scored 20 for the second straight game, coming off a 26 point outing in their last win against St George.
Springy guard Jordan Bandur followed close behind with 18 points of his own and steady point guard Brayden Morris had 17 on the night.
Jared Baraguir 14 points, Jeremy Harding 13 points, Rory Shepherdson 8 points and Corey walker 8 points all had solid nights for the Tigers as well.
For the Bears, Jeremy Hazlewood top scored with 11 points, while Joshua Adam had 10.
It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Tigers who looked to be in a class of their own, continuing to showcase a better version of themselves every week as we head into the latter part of the 2022 season.
The Tigers continue to hold down second place in the league, sporting a record of 10-3 while the Sutherland Sharks remain undefeated sitting in first place at 14-0.
Shoalhaven will look to make it six in a row next week against the close rival Moss Vale Magic.
That game will tip off at 2pm this Saturday, July 16 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
