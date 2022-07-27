Tigers secure big win over Scorchers

There were smiles all round last Saturday when the Shoalhaven Tigers walked off the court following a dynamite win over the Springwood Scorchers, 92-70.
It had been a rough few weeks for the Tigers having lost three in a row prior to Saturday's victory, with a mixture of injuries, illness and inconsistent play clouding the team as we inch closer to the end of the Waratah League season.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
With almost a full roster back and ready to play, it was a return to form for the Tigers who have been one of the league's top teams for a large portion of the season.
It was a full team effort for the side that saw every player who suited up score.
The win was spearheaded by the play of skipper Bruce Ozolins, microwave forward Kyle Leslie and big man Jake Wilson.
Ozolins continued his strong form since returning from injury as he dropped 19 points along with three three-pointers while playing some hounding defense at the same time.
Leslie rebounded from a rare off-game against the Wildfire (9 points) to score 17 points, while also knocking down three threes of his own.
Lastly Wilson, who's been a consistent defensive force for the side all the season put forth his best offensive outing of 2022 as he chipped in an efficient 15 points along with a plethora of rebounds.
The defensive intensity returned to the side this week after having been lacklustre in recent times.
They were able to get out and run in transition which really helped fuel the team's rhythm and confidence in the half-court setting.
It was a dominant performance against a team who they only beat by one basket earlier this year, showcasing both the reality of a home-court advantage as well as the overall growth of the side.
Springwood had no answers for the flow of the Tigers, while their offense was still reasonably strong, they struggled to contain the fluid movement of Shoalhaven on defense.
Nathaniel Bennett led the way for the Scorchers, dropping 24 points, while Hilary Zakria also knocked in 20 points of his own.
The Tigers will look to make it two in a row in their next game on the road against the third place Canberra Gunners Academy, a match-up they took earlier in the year.
With only three rounds left in the regular season to go, this is the time for Shoalhaven to be the best version of themselves as we head closer to the finals.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.