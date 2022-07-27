South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Tigers secure big win over Scorchers

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 27 2022 - 3:59am, first published 2:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEFENSE: Tigers' skipper Bruce Ozolins rejecting the shot of Scorchers' Ryan Peterson. Picture: Shoalhaven Basketball Association.

There were smiles all round last Saturday when the Shoalhaven Tigers walked off the court following a dynamite win over the Springwood Scorchers, 92-70.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.