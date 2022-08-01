Tigers secure strong win over Port Kembla

The Bomaderry Tigers have made a clear statement to the rest of the competition with a strong victory over the Port Kembla Blacks, 84-39.
Both teams were looking to this match as one for the taking with the last clash between the clubs being a gritty and tough draw.
With the Tigers sitting in second place and the Blacks sitting in fourth this was a pivotal match for the standings with each side angling to maintain their top seeding.
It was Bomaderry though who would respond with one of their finest performances of the season on enemy territory.
The Tigers got off to a quick start as they cruised to a 17-1 lead in the first quarter of play. The score could have been drawn out even more if it wasn't for a few inaccurate kicks.
In the second Port Kembla responded with a strong run of play that saw the side make the most of their opportunities to trail at halftime by only four as the scores read 25-21.
The third quarter saw the Tigers really find their rhythm however as they began to consistently hit their targets. The stellar play of the backs created problems for the Blacks that they couldn't get over.
It was defensive pressure that fueled the Tigers potent attack, as Bomaderry went on to have one of their best scoring runs of the season.
Tobias Hanger, Andrew Ellis and Jaryd Wetzel all managed to score multiple goals which allowed the Tigers to take full control of the match heading into the final frame of play.
It was a reasonably even fourth quarter with both sides scoring equal goals but Bomaderry's dominant third period was too much to overcome as the Tigers full team effort saw them walk away with the victory as they now sit at 7-1 on the season and in second place.
Max Hughes, Tobias Hanger, Michael Grant, Ryan Kelly, Thomas Hines, Oliver Halls, Fergus Priest, Jaryd Wetzel, Jake Satchell, Luke McCann and William Clarke were named as the best on field.
With only two regular season matches left the Tigers will be looking to stay focused and end the season on a high note as the finals looms closely.
Their next match will be against the seventh place Wollongong Lions (1-8) on their home ground at Nowra Showground on Saturday August 6.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
