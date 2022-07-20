Nowra Vikings secure big win over Port Kembla

The Nowra-Albatross Vikings have secured an important victory over the Port Kembla Blacks as they make a push back to the top four as the season begins to wind up.
It was a hard fought and physical encounter between the two relatively even sides, but the Vikings put together one of their most impressive games of the season to walk away with the win, 62-36.
Port came out of the gates hot, with the Vikings looking a little bit rusty as a result of the extended wet weather break.
The Blacks were able to secure a 15-6 lead at the conclusion of the first, but for Port Kembla that would be the highlight of the match.
The second quarter the Vikings switched it on in what was a very low scoring quarter with both teams managing just ten combined points.
The good news is that nine of those points were by the Vikings who managed to cut the lead to just two points heading into halftime, as they were down 14-16.
Coming out of the half, both teams appeared to be energised, each exchanging fantastic offensive possessions back and forth in an intense period of play.
The Vikings managed to secure a few more points than the Blacks to bring the game back to a deadlock at 30-all heading into the final quarter of play.
It was all Vikings in the fourth quarter as they truly found their rhythm. Port looked lost as they were on the other end of a cohesive unit that moved the ball effortlessly.
Nowra went on a massive run to stretch the lead out, holding Port to just six total points in the period.
The Vikings kicked five goals in the final period of play as they waltzed back into the winners column with ease.
Shannon O'Breine was noted as best on ground, while the win was extra sweet for Nicholas Bennet who ran out for his 100th senior game with the Vikings.
The win bodes well for the club who currently sit in fifth position with a record of 3-4, with only one game now separating them from the Port Kembla Blacks who hold down fourth place at 3-3.
The last four rounds are set to be popcorn worthy.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
