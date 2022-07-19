South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalies obliterate Vikings to remain undefeated

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 19 2022 - 2:03am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOMINATION: Shoalies' Steven Brandon in action. Picture: Giant Pictures.

Shoalhaven showed no mercy to the Wollongong Vikings last Saturday as they secured another dominating victory to remain undefeated in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.