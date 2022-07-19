Shoalhaven showed no mercy to the Wollongong Vikings last Saturday as they secured another dominating victory to remain undefeated in 2022.
The Shoalies continue to get better from week to week, and saved their most dominating performance for last weekend when they took down the Vikings 78-0 on their oppositions home ground.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Everything appeared to click for the cohesive unit as they immediately pounced on any weaknesses shown by their opponent.
With the Vikings dealing with an array of injuries, the side were always going to face a tough battle going up against the powerhouse Shoalies but I don't think even Shoalhaven would have expected a score as lopsided as it was.
Shoalies head coach Will Miller said he continues to be proud of the guys and their commitment to the team.
"It was really good on our side, we were able to stay pretty tight which was great to see and the team was just playing smart," he said.
"We weren't throwing loose offloads all the time, and trying to score off every phase, we played to the gameplan"
Miller said the team continued to work methodically to build a few phases and then score off that; following that game philosophy throughout the match.
"I think the groups come together pretty well and everyone understands the way we want to play," he said.
Miller said that everyone's looking at the gameplan and then building different options throughout the game off of that to create scoring opportunities for the side.
He cited the consistent Mark Brandon and speedy Connor Trudgen as having fantastic games on the weekend, really spearheading what was a dynamite performance
"Both Mark Brandon and Connor Trudgen were absolutely outstanding," he said.
Overall what Miller was most happy to see was the boys applying themselves for the full 80 minutes.
"We were up by 60 at this point and everyone was defending our line as if we were down, it was very pleasing to see," Miller said.
Despite the big win the Shoalies remain levelheaded and are prepared to approach every match like they are the underdog.
"We know we can continue to improve week to week, so we'll continue to focus on that," Miller said.
"There were tries we had on the weekend that a good defensive side wouldn't have let us score, so we are just trying to improve off that as if we were playing one of the top sides."
Advertisement
"They also had opportunities on the weekend that other sides would have executed so we've still got to work on some things in our defensive scheme but it's a very positive sign."
The Shoalies sit in first place at 9-0, their next match will be against Kiama in an important home match that headlines 'Digger Day' at Rugby Park.
The Tech Waratahs sit right behind the Shoalies at 8-1 after their weekend win over Campbelltown, 43-19.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.