South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

723 Squadron air crew receive wings at graduation

By Sub Lieutenant Jess Gould
Updated July 26 2022 - 5:59am, first published 3:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Australian Navy EC-135 Aircraft from 723 Squadron conduct a fly past during the 723 Squadron Graduation Ceremony held at HMAS Albatross in Nowra. Photo: Leading Seaman Ryan Tascas

The first aircrew to graduate from 723 Squadron - Joint Helicopter School in its 70th year have received their wings and initial qualifications in a ceremony fittingly featuring a flyover of EC-135 training helicopters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.