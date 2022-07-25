Planet Ark is encouraging Shoalhaven residents to connect with nature and their local community for National Tree Day 2022 and do something positive for the future - plant a tree.
The call-to-action comes with new research showing that eight out of 10 Australians agree that planting trees is an important part of creating a more sustainable future, while seven out of ten agreeing individual actions can have a positive impact on global environmental issues such as climate change.
"These results clearly show Australians want to have a positive impact on the environment and one of the simplest things we can do to support nature is to plant a tree," Planet Ark's co-chief executive office Rebecca Gilling said.
"With that one small action you can help cool the climate, provide homes for native wildlife, and make your community a better place to live."
Schools Tree Day is Friday July 29 and National Tree Day is Sunday July 31.
The research was conducted on behalf of Planet Ark by Pollinate as part of The Pulse survey, a bi-annual quantitative study that measures environmental, social, and economic issues and concerns.
The most significant findings included:
The findings weren't all positive with just 27 per cent of respondents believing Australian children spend enough time playing outdoors in nature.
"Previous National Tree Day research has demonstrated the significant and varied benefits of interaction with nature for children's health, wellbeing and development, so it's concerning to see that our younger generations are not getting the nature play they need," Rebecca said.
"We see first-hand the positive impacts of time in nature through the thousands of students who get involved in Schools Tree Day each year and the joy it brings them. So many adults reflect on their childhood experiences of Tree Day, and the pride they feel as they see the results of their labours all those years ago."
Over the last 26 years, over 26 million native trees, shrubs and grasses have been planted by over five million National Tree Day volunteers.
Planet Ark Environmental Foundation is an Australian not-for-profit organisation with a vision of a world where people live in balance with nature.
Established in 1992, it is one of Australia's leading environmental behaviour change organisations with a focus on working collaboratively and positively.
Planet Ark promotes and creates simple, positive environmental actions - for everyone.
