Shoalhaven household and garden waste vouchers may be extended, with the idea sparking debate in the community.
Wild weather has battered the Shoalhaven, stopping residents from having ample opportunity to utilize their annual waste vouchers.
While the majority of the community are supportive of the idea to extend the usage of these vouchers, some are taking the opportunity to voice their concerns over the lack of green bins in the Shoalhaven.
Community members took to social media to to discuss the expiration date of July 31 rapidly approaching and the need for green bins in the Shoalhaven.
"We haven't been able to use our garden waste vouchers due to weather," one local said on social media.
"This is why I wish we had a green bin."
The upcoming expiration date has not been ignored by Shoalhaven City Councillor for ward two Paul Ell.
Mr Ell gave a notice of motion at the recent council meeting suggesting waste vouchers be extended until 31 December, 2022.
"The Shoalhaven has experienced a seemingly nonstop barrage of extreme weather over the past year or so," Mr Ell said.
"It seems that we have only had a handful of sunny weekends in between torrential rain, winds & flooding."
Mr Paul said it is this weather that has stopped residents from being able to get into their gardening and household clean up activities as they normally would.
"As a result of this, many residents haven't had the opportunity to use their 21-22 vouchers," he said.
If Mr Ell's motion is successful, Shoalhaven residents will have an extra five months to use the vouchers.
Community members were supportive of this idea, many said it was 'great' and 'common-sense' to extend the voucher usage.
The idea did spark a conversation within the community on social media however, with some residents feeling these vouchers should be offered to everyone, not just some property owners.
"We renters need to be given the vouchers not the property owners as we are meant to do the garden work and also fork out the cost of disposal unfair," one Shoalhaven resident said.
Other community members on social media have welcomed the idea, agreeing with the sentiment that weather has not allowed them to use the vouchers how they normally would.
"The vouchers help us out a lot, especially as our council doesn't agree to delivering a green waste bin along with our red and yellow bins," another Shoalhaven resident said on social media.
The sentiment of green bins was one other community members agreed with.
"A push for green bins would be better," one local said.
Despite this, the community did appreciate the idea, with some stating they were not able to use their vouchers and would love an extension.
"This is a great idea, the weather has stopped me from being able to clean out my garden like normal," one local said.
While the vouchers have not been extended yet, Mr Ell is hopeful all councillors will support the idea.
"After everything our community has been through, some flexibility should be provided through offering a one off extension of any un-used 21/22 vouchers for a further five months until the end of the year," he said.
"I hope that my fellow councillors will support this common-sense initiative and approve this extension."
July 25 will see the motion debated at the next ordinary meeting of Shoalhaven City Council.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
