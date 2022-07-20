Greenwood and Stewart set sights on Birmingham

Two of the South Coast's local sporting superstars have been selected to represent Australia at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Both athletes have been forces in their respective fields, with Greenwood dominating in the water while Stewart continues to be dynamite on the hockey green.
Greenwood who will be heading to her second Commonwealth games, said it's no less exciting to be going back and hopes the experience from the first will help her this time around.
"It's always exciting and maybe even more exciting now that I'm older and more experienced," she said.
"Last time I was 16 and with it being postponed by a year I would have been 15, but with that extra year of training and racing under my belt it really helped a lot so I think this time around will be even better."
Most recently at the World Championships in Portugal, Greenwood meddled in all three of her races, taking home two bronze and one silver medallion to add to her growing collection of hardware.
Greenwood will look to build on her strong showing at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games where she reached the final in both the 100m breaststroke SB9 and 200m individual medley SM10.
For Stewart this will be her second appearance in the women's hockey team.
The national hockey squad has been nothing short of dynamite on the international level, having claimed four of the last six Commonwealth Games.
Stewart will be seeking her first gold medal after the Hockeyroos were denied a hat trick on the Gold Coast four years ago when they lost to their close rival New Zealand, 4-1.
It was a surprising outcome with the Hockeyroos not conceding one goal in five games leading up to the match.
You can be assured that Stewart and her Hockeyroos will be gunning to turn the tables in Birmingham.
Member for the South Coast, the Shelly Hancock MP extended her congratulations to Jasmine and Grace on behalf of the entire local community.
"Congratulations to Jasmine and Grace on their impressive selection as well as to all NSWIS athletes travelling to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," she said.
Ms Hancock noted Australia's rich and decorated history at the Commonwealth Games and remains confident that both local athletes will leave their mark in this years iteration.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games begin on Thursday July 28 in Birmingham.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
