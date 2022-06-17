South Coast Register
Jasmine Greenwood medals in all three races at World Championships in Portugal

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
June 17 2022
ALL SMILES: Jasmine Greenwood (Pictured) after securing her first bronze. Picture: Australian Dolphins Swim Team.

Bay and Basin's Jasmine Greenwood has made it three of three last night, as she took home her third medal of the World Championships in Portugal.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

