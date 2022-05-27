Bay and Basin Swimmers excel at Australian Para and Age Swimming Championships

We continue our strong run of talented athletes from the region as another duo have put Australia on notice.
Bay and Basin swimming club members Jasmine Greenwood and Talika Irvine have both achieved outstanding results at the recent Para and Age swimming championships held in Adelaide.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Greenwood continued her strong run of performances with a top-three finish in all four events and in doing so has gained selection to the Australian Swimming Team to compete at the World Para Swimming Championships, held in Portugal later this year.
The young swimming star has also been given the nod to represent Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England.
Irvine also put forth a very strong performance in South Australia.
She competed in five events, placing fifth in the 400m medley and sixth in the 200m medley, and was the first place NSW swimmer in both events.
Irvine's strong performances here put her in contention for selection for NSW Swimming's performances squads and teams.
Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley, congratulated both of the young swimming stars on their performances.
"Their results demonstrate a commitment to training and passion for the sport. They should both be very proud of their hard work," she said.
"On behalf of the Shoalhaven community I'd like to wish them both the very best for their next competition."
Both Greenwood and Irvine train at the Bay and Basin Leisure Centre under head coach Stephen Alderman.
Squad training is available at five of Council's swim facilities and is a great way to develop swimming skills beyond the basics and into the competitive side of the sport.
If you're interested you can learn more at Shoalhaven Swim Sport and Fitness.
The future of swimming in the Shoalhaven is in good hands with our stars journey's only just starting.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.