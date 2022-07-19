More women are getting involved in tradie jobs, with TAFE NSW working to help women score great positions in various tradie industries.
TAFE NSW Nowra student Yvette Bonner is one of only two per cent of female tradies in Australia, but she's determined to encourage other women to try a trade when thinking of careers.
With new research revealing women comprise a very small percentage of workers in construction, Ms Bonner is in a unique position as a third-year apprentice electrician.
She fast-tracked her career, starting her studies in Electrotechnology as a TVET student in her final years of high school.
After completing work placement with local electrical company Simmark, she was offered an apprenticeship and once she completed her HSC, Ms Bonner was on the tools starting her career as an electrician.
With one year of her apprenticeship remaining, she will be a qualified electrician at the age of 22.
"I believe I was the first female apprentice electrician employed at Simmark and while I admit I was a bit worried at first, I had nothing to be concerned about," Ms Bonner said.
"They're very supportive and I wasn't treated any different to anyone else."
Ms Bonner recently spoke at TAFE NSW Nowra to a class of local high school students taking part the Youth Engagement Strategy (YES) Program, aimed at giving young people a taste of a career in Electrotechnology.
Year 10 student, Georgia Green participated in the YES Program.
Having grown up around family members with trades, Miss Green decided she too wanted a hands-on career.
"I don't want to be stuck at a desk, I find it interesting building things and working with my hands," Miss Green said.
"In my family we've got a builder, a boiler maker and my uncle who is an electrician.
"I'm interested in electronics so I'm looking at a job in that field."
TAFE NSW provides women with pathways into a range of traditional trades and already boasts a comparatively higher number of female enrolments in these courses, at 6 per cent.
Head Teacher at TAFE NSW, Andrew Oliphant said there's never been a better time to consider a career in a construction trade, with the Certificate III in electrotechnology being a nationally accredited course and fully subsidised under JobTrainer.
"We do everything we can to encourage and support women in trades at TAFE NSW and Yvette is a great example of the high standard of apprentice we're training," Mr Oliphant said.
"Increasing the number of women employed in the industry helps us respond to skills needs, especially in high-growth regions like Shoalhaven, Illawarra and the South Coast."
With demand surging thanks to the construction boom, Ms Bonner said now is the time for women to pick up a trade.
"My advice to other young women thinking of their future, is to look for what interests you, and don't discount being in a trade," she said.
"It's less about being a girl in the workplace and more about finding the right place and the right role to work in.
"I really like the work I'm doing, and there's a lot of variety in this field so the more I try those different roles the more experience I'll get.
Ms Bonner said her TAFE studies gave her a strong understanding of why and how things work, in a way that made sense to her while she is on the job.
"I'm getting the qualifications and experience I need to realise my dream," she said.
Women interested in learning the skills needed for certain trades can visit tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
