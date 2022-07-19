What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Australian Psychic Medium Alicia Bickett performs her how at Seeking Serendipity. Talk with your loved ones in spirit, the ones you have lose, your future lovers and your future babies. Attendees will have a lot of laughs and a few tears. Alicia is bringing her crystals and will be giving recommendations for healing during the break. This ticketed event is for over 18's only and will have a bar and kitchen running all evening. Tickets cost $40 for this event on July 22, 7.30pm.