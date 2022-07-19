What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Australian IRB Championships
Mollymook Beach
Australia's best Inflatable Rescue Boat crews will descend on Mollymook Beach this month, for the Australian IRB Championships. This national surf life saving event promises four days of sporting action, showcasing the incredible skills of our nation's volunteer lifeguards. Crews will be on the water from July 21-24, at the Mollymook Beach Surf Life Saving Club. Drop by the beach to see the spectacle.
Business After Five
Shoalhaven Float, 6/116 Princes Highway, Ulladulla
BMU members and friends are invited to join Theresa Hill at her health and wellbeing business, Shoalhaven Float. Guests will enjoy a tour of the premises and will learn the benefits of a Floating experience and Light Therapy Saunas. Drinks and snacks will be provided at this free networking event. Guests are invited to check out this event on July 21.
Berry Farmers' Market
Berry Showground
Berry Farmers' Market is a genuine produce-only weekly Farmers' Market at the Berry Showground running every Thursday from 3pm to 5pm. Come and support local agriculture, arts and crafts or simply have a chat at this friendly, community evening out in Berry.
Alicia Bickett Psychic Medium
Seeking Serendipity Bar & Kitchen, Milton
Australian Psychic Medium Alicia Bickett performs her how at Seeking Serendipity. Talk with your loved ones in spirit, the ones you have lose, your future lovers and your future babies. Attendees will have a lot of laughs and a few tears. Alicia is bringing her crystals and will be giving recommendations for healing during the break. This ticketed event is for over 18's only and will have a bar and kitchen running all evening. Tickets cost $40 for this event on July 22, 7.30pm.
Hampden Deli Cook and Dine 2022: Filleting & Sashimi Class
Hampden Deli, Dining & School, Kangaroo Valley
Always wanted to learn how to fillet a whole fish and serve your own sashimi? Chef Nick Gardner shares his tricks of the trade learnt at the renowned Modern Japanese restaurant - Tetsuya's. Learn how to make a stunning platter with sashimi fish and dipping sauces. This Cook and Dine Experience includes two hour tuition, dinner and a sake, wine or beer to celebrate your successes. Take home recipe cards and tips means you can practice again the following weekend. This event will be held July 23 from 3pm to 7pm.
