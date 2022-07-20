Areas in the Shoalhaven are growing and according to the Cambewarra Ratepayers Association (CRPA), this growth requires new infrastructure.
At a recent Ratepayers Association meeting, the group unanimously voted on the eventual creation of a shared bike/walk pathway to be built in the Cambewarra area.
The potential path would run from the new Moss Vale Estate, along Moss Vale Road, Main Road, Tapitallee Road and Illaroo Road, creating a 10km walking/riding loop.
President of the Cambewarra Ratepayers Association, Graeme Cord said this path would be important due to the population continuing to grow in the area.
"There's new developments happening in the area and the growth of the population is enormous," Mr Cord said.
"These new families moving into the area need something like this to get out, exercise and enjoy the area.
"If we can have a good track that's roughly 10km, it would be a great way for people to have a nice walk and enjoy the scenery."
With discussions on reducing Australia's emissions constantly occurring, the CRPA agreed that this path would allow people to utilize bikes more, reducing the amount of vehicle emissions in the area.
"With this day and age of reducing emissions, it seems the logical thing to have adequate bike tracks," Mr Cord said.
"It will also be great to get the bikes off the road and onto a path because they currently don't really have any path to ride on in the area."
The area already holds sections of path, however the path is not a connected loop and much of it needs rebuilding.
According to the CRPA, the construction of the shared footpath has been recognized by Council in their Pedestrian Access and Mobility Plan (PAMP).
The plan showed the upgrading of existing shared footpaths and the construction of missing sections, widening of Hockeys Lane to support bike riding.
The PAMP is currently being reviewed.
Mr Cord said he understood the construction of the pathway will involve a budget that Shoalhaven City Council may currently not have.
"We understand this is going to cost money," he said.
"But we think council will agree it is going to be worth it."
Despite this, the CRPA said they do not expect all of the money straight away, but they are after a commitment from council to construct the pathway.
"You have to fit to council's budget requirements which we understand," Mr Cord said.
"As long as it's a commitment by council, we will be happy.
"We would be happy if sections are built year by year as money allows, just as long as it happens."
Ward one Shoalhaven City Councillor, Serena Copley said she is supportive of the eventual creation of this shared walk/bike pathway.
"I think this is a great idea," Ms Copley said.
"I'm always very supportive of something that improves the livability of an area."
Ms Copley agreed with the CRPA's sentiment that the Cambewarra area is growing, with more families needing an area to get out, stretch their legs and enjoy the scenery.
"This area is going to grow so much with all these people, so it makes sense to build something which these new community members will be able to enjoy," she said.
"There is also a lot of health benefits, having a 10km loop to walk, jog, run or ride is going to be great for so many people to have at their doorstep."
While Ms Copley is only one councilor, the CRPA will need the rest of council to support their plan, however Mr Cord said this should not be a problem.
"We know how good this will be, we know what benefits it will bring," he said.
"This shared pathway will be used, we have no doubt about that."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
