A Nowra staple has been left no choice but to close its doors after serving the community for 90 years.
'Stone and Son' was first established in 1933, running as an engineering supply store in Nowra ever since, however changing demographics are forcing the business to close.
Owner Chris Bury said it was a heartbreaking decision to make.
"The demographics of Nowra are changing," Mr Bury said.
"Times are changing, internet is changing, Bunnings has become a one stop shop for a lot of needs."
Truck companies and farmers would once visit the store for tools to fix their equipment if it broke, however now these businesses will lease their equipment and the leasing companies will fix it for them.
"The town has changed and there is less of a need for us now - It wasn't an easy decision to make," Mr Bury said.
After making the hard decision, Mr Bury has found himself looking back on the history of the Nowra icon.
The business was established in 1933 by a gentleman, Arnold Stone, who moved to Nowra during the Depression.
Mr Stone set up the business as a motor trimmer and car body repairer in a small rented premises before later moving to Bridge Road, where his son Geoff joined the family business, hence the name 'Stone and Son'.
Soon, the Stones constructed purpose built premises in North Street, which became a landmark in the Nowra CBD.
The demolition of the North Street building in 2014 changed the streetscape and saw the disappearance of the well loved 'Stone the Crows' graphic from Nowra's heritage.
While times have changed and Arnold Stone has passed, his presence lives on in the store.
Mr Bury said the business still uses the equipment and benches built by Mr Stone.
"We still use all the equipment and we have a bench up the back of the store which was built by Arnold which would have to be about 100 years old," he said.
"The fact we are still using it just goes to show the level of craftsmanship Arnold had."
While the store may be closing, the Stone name still flows the veins of Nowra, with the lease sign in the window of the store sparking the interest of one of the Stone's.
Mr Bury said Arnold Stone's own granddaughter visited the shop not long ago after spotting the 'For lease' sign.
"She came in because she saw the sign and wanted to say one last goodbye to the store her grandfather had started all those years ago," he said.
"She still remembered all the equipment he had built and was thrilled to see we were still using it."
Having been such a staple and historical icon in the town for so long, the Shoalhaven Historical Society were devastated to hear the news.
President of the Shoalhaven Historical Society, Lynne Allen said there will be a hole left in Nowra with the closing of this historical establishment.
"It is always sad to witness the demise of another iconic Nowra institution," Mrs Allen said.
"The closing of the business Stone and Son marks the end of an era."
It isn't just the Shoalhaven Historical Society who are mourning the closing of the business, locals who have stuck with the store for a long time are sad to see it go.
According to Mr Bury, many of the store regulars have been coming into the store asking him where they will go now for their supplies.
"They're asking me where to go now because they've been coming to us for so long," he said.
"A lot of people are disappointed we're shutting but it's just not sustainable."
Businesses of all shapes and sizes are struggling at the moment due to the current economic circumstances that face both the nation as a whole and the rest of the world.
Shoalhaven Business Chamber President, Jemma Tribe said she is saddened to see this iconic business closing and understood how hard it must have been to keep things going with the current circumstances facing the Shoalhaven.
"It's so disappointing to see these iconic businesses close down, especially ones like Stone and Son that have played such an integral role in Nowra's history," Mrs Tribe said.
"I really feel for them because what businesses are currently facing are making it hard for anyone to stay afloat."
Mrs Tribe said the current cost of living, inflation, COVID-19 and the stress which comes post disasters such as fires and floods all contribute to businesses closing down.
"It's a difficult time for everybody," she said.
"These abnormal circumstances definitely make it even more difficult."
Despite the situation however, Mr Bury is thankful for the community and their support over the years.
"We'd like to say thank you to everyone for supporting the business over the last 90 years," Mr Bury said.
"I'd rather leave the business now where it is than keep running it and have it slowly die.
"I'm proud we were able to continue Arnold Stone's work."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
