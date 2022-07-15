You would be forgiven if you have not heard of July being 'National Desexing Month', but one Shoalhaven animal welfare organisation is taking advantage of the occasion.
The Shoalhaven branch of the Animal Welfare League (AWL) is spending the month offering cheaper dog desexing to pensioners and healthcare card holders.
Secretary of the Animal Welfare League, Annette Smith said desexing comes with lots of benefits and is extremely important for dog owners to look into.
"It's something which is so important to just get done," Mrs Smith said.
"We see a lot of animals come in with diseases that can be avoided by desexing."
In order to take advantage of the lower prices ($100 for dogs under 25 kilograms and $150 for dogs over), the dog owners must be a pensioner or hold a healthcare card, must be from the Shoalhaven and the dog must be microchipped.
If the dog owner fits this criteria, they reach out to the the Animal Welfare League Desexing Officer who will verify they fit the criteria and ensure the dog is microchipped.
From there, the AWL will make an appointment for the dog owner with a local vet and once the job is complete, the AWL chargers the dog owner $100 or $150 depending on the weight of the dog, and covers the rest of the vet bill.
Mrs Smith said this is a great opportunity for people who are eligible to have their dog desexed at a cheap price.
"Usually, desexing a dog can range from $300 to $400," she said.
"So being able to do it from $100 is a really good deal."
While this desexing drive will only be taking place during July, the AWL does offer a subsidized desexing program normally, however it won't be as cheap as this month.
"We still help with cheaper desexing for people who fit the criteria all year round," Mrs Smith said.
"But July is the month to do it because this is where we do it nice and cheap.
"If you fit the criteria to have your dog desexed with this drive, give AWL a call and get the job out of the way."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
