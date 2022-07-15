Tell the kids, the FunFair is on its way to Nowra for the first time ever!
The FunFair has been running for the past 12 years, bringing the carnival of rides and games from Dapto to Ulladulla and Bathurst to Orange - but now for the first time, the fair is stopping at Nowra.
Advertisement
Co-organiser of the fair, Jade Evans said she and the team are extremely excited to be bringing their event to Nowra.
"This is really exciting," Mrs Evans said.
"We haven't been to Nowra and so many people have been asking us to come, it's going to be a great couple of weekends."
Setting up next to the Nowra Stocklands, the Nowra FunFair will have 12 rides, ranging from swings, to bumper cars, to the tea cups.
Fair classics like carnival games, bouncing castles and obstacle courses will also make an appearance.
Mrs Evans said food will be provided by local businesses to keep the event community based.
"We're using local food trucks because this event is about the Nowra community," she said.
"Everyone who is involved is very excited and the weather is looking good too."
Attendees can purchase tickets for an armband that provides unlimited access to all rides.
Armbands can be purchased in person at the event or online, with online purchasing including a $5 discount.
Mrs Evans said she wanted this event to be a cheap experience for families.
"With the current cost of living situation, we don't want to charge people a heap to enjoy themselves," she said.
"That's why we wanted to make this an event where attendees pay for an armband and that's it.
"We don't want families who are trying to have fun in this stressful time putting their hands in their purse every five minutes."
READ MORE:
Advertisement
The Nowra FunFair will take place on July 29 and 30 and again on August 6 and 7.
Both weekends will be broken into two sessions, with the first running from 10.00am to 2.00pm and the second running from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.
"We're really excited and we hope to see everyone from Nowra and around coming down to have a fun day or night out with the family," Mrs Evans said.
"This is all about the community and families having a good day."
Armbands can be purchased in person on the day for $35 or online here for $30.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.