It has been a long two years but the 'Kane Vandenberg' Digger Day will be returning to Rugby Park, South Nowra in a fortnight and it's not going to be an event you'll want to miss.
Run by the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group, in association with the Shoalhaven Rugby Club, this year's event will marks its 12-year anniversary.
The event since 2013 has been named after former local veteran Kane Vandenberg, who tragically passed away that year in a mountain biking accident in Canberra.
There will be some amazing and decorated guests who will be attending this year's Digger Day including; Australia's most decorated veteran Keith Payne VC AM - who has attended every single Digger Day since its inception.
Australia's last living George Cross recipient Michael Pratt GC will also be in attendance as well as recipient of the Cross of Valour, fireman Victor Boscoe CV.
The GC and CV are the civilian equivalents to the Victoria Cross.
There will also be a number of family descendants of several decorated veterans including Kevin 'Dasher ' Wheatley VC, Albert Jacka VC MC and Bar, Reg Rattey VC, Percy Statton VC MM and New Zealander Reginald Judson VC DCM MM.
The day will recognise our veterans bravery and valour in protecting our country across all past wars and conflicts.
However, the day represents more than that as it helps to raise awareness for a number of significant issues that many veterans face, both physical and mental.
It has now been an important Shoalhaven community event for many years, gaining further momentum in every iteration.
World renowned violinist Rachel Bostock will again return to perform the Last Post prior to kick off.
There will also be two NAVY helicopters from 723 Squadron at HMAS Albatross and another one supplied by CHC Helicopters, which will fly the event's special guests to Rugby Park on Saturday July 23.
Both first and second grade Shoalhaven Rugby Club teams will play on the day.
It has been a fantastic year for the Shoalies, who sit in first place in both divisions as they'll look to put on their best performance of the year in front of a packed crowd.
Both sides will be clashing against eighth place Kiama.
Come along and support what will be a fantastic day, with all veterans attending encouraged to wear their jackets and medals proudly.
Gates will open at 10:30am.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
