South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

2022 Shoalhaven River Festival bringing back a fan favourite event from the 1900s

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:00am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ros Christie's grandchildren on a raft they built together during the holidays. Picture: Supplied.

A fan favourite event is returning to this year's 'Shoalhaven River Festival'.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.