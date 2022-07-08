A fan favourite event is returning to this year's 'Shoalhaven River Festival'.
The festival, which hasn't run for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is returning bigger and better than ever before, bringing back the 'Raft Regatta'.
The 'Raft Regatta', which sees participants creating their own rafts and paddling them down the river has not appeared in the festival since the 1990s.
Ros Christie from Zephyr Lavender Farm has been working closely with festival organizers to bring back the fun event.
"We're bringing back the 'Raft Regatta' because we're hoping for a little bit more involvement from young people in the festival," Mrs Christie said.
"Kid's from 8 up to 19 can get involved and it is just going to be so much fun."
Once signing up to be a part of the event, it is up to participants to create a raft which will be paddled down the river to the Nowra Bridge, before turning around and coming back.
Mrs Christie said organizers will help with materials to get the raft started.
"We have some raw materials to help participants if they want to get in contact with us," she said.
"Drums and pallets have been donated to help them create the base."
Once the eager rafters have built the base of their vessel, they can decorate and create whatever they like.
"It really is limited by the kids imagination as long as they've got a sound base," Mrs Christie said.
Photos from the 1960s show the types of rafts kids were creating, ranging from floating cars to one that looked like a rat.
A list of rules have been set for kids who are keen to get involved, these include:
Mrs Christie said the safety of participants is first and foremost.
"There will be Shoalhaven Heads Surf Club rubber ducks, Marine Rescue and Riverwatch boars looking after the safety of all participants," she said.
Organizers are already seeing massive demand for kids wanting to get involved in the event.
Bomaderry High School have signed up to join in on the fun and Berry Sports and Recreation have shown major interest.
Ron Cowlishaw, Water Events Manager said there will be plenty of activities and events for families to enjoy.
"We're going to have events ranging from the Australian Navy doing a mock rescue, to a local man who has done up an old boat to make it solar powered," he said.
"We're also going to have the 'Tinny Parade' which is a night time event and will be a representation of Aboriginal culture."
The 2022 Shoalhaven River Festival will take place on October 29 2022 at the Mavromatte's Reserve on the Shoalhaven River.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
