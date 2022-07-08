South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

'Music for the Mind', Shoalhaven Mental Health Initiative the recipient of NSW Government Grant

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:40am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sian Ludlow, Director and Founder of Stella Studioz who has just received $50,000 grant funding for their 'Music for the Mind' program. Picture: Supplied.

A well-known Shoalhaven mental health program has received funding from the NSW Government as part of the Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.