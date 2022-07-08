A well-known Shoalhaven mental health program has received funding from the NSW Government as part of the Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative.
'Stella Studioz' 'Music for the Mind' program aims to help all individuals, of all ages, who come from all walks of life and may be struggling with addiction, alcohol, or other mental wellbeing issues.
Now, the mental health program is receiving $50,000 grant funding from the NSW Government to help expand the program.
Sian Ludlow, Founder and Director of the studio said gaining this grant is unbelievable.
"It's absolutely phenomenal," Ms Ludlow said.
"We just want to help heal the community and help young people get back into the workforce.
"This $50,000 is going to help us achieve that."
Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock said the project will help support recovery and boost resilience for young people along the South Coast following the impact of fires, floods and the pandemic.
"I'm thrilled to announce support for this project that will help young people in our community bounce back stronger than ever in the wake of COVID-19 disruptions and natural disasters," Mrs Hancock said.
"Projects like Music for the Mind at Stella Studioz is a great example of how we can help young people recover, build resilience and improve wellbeing by providing them with the tools and resources they need to become the best version of themselves."
The $10.3 million Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative offers large grants between $10,000 and $50,000 and small grants for up to $10,000.
Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said the large grants will fund community events, peer support groups and cultural connection or partnership programs.
"Small grants are to enable initiatives like sporting programs and barbecues," Mr Franklin said.
"Our Regional Youth Community Coordinators will help connect young people with the projects that best support their wellbeing and recovery and foster resilience and connection."
Funding the initiative is NSW COVID-19 Economic Recovery Initiative and the co-funded NSW and Australian Governments' Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Applications for both large and smaller grants close on 31 December 2022, or when full allocated.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
