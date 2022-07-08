Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley has announced her intentions to run for Greens preselection for the NSW Upper House in 2023.
Making the announcement on social media, the current mayor said it was time to put her attitudes toward climate change in the Shoalhaven on a larger stage.
"I have been honored to be a part of The Greens for so long, my values of social and environmental justice have been put to good use in helping change attitudes in the Shoalhaven," Mrs Findley said in a social media post.
"I want to do that in a bigger way."
Mrs Findley was first elected Mayor for the Shoalhaven City Council in 2016 and was re-elected in 2021.
As Mayor, Mrs Findley made changes to the council chamber, something she said she is proud of.
"I have represented The Greens in council for over a decade," she said in the social media post.
"This helped me to spearhead many initiatives like removing the Christian prayer at the beginning of meetings to make the council more inclusive."
Mrs Findley was the recipient of the 2021 Climate Council's Climate Ambassador award, an award which recognises an elected official who has contributed to the wider climate debate by regularly participating in media opportunities, speaking engagements, community forums, presentations and more.
While some community members have supported the announcement on social media wishing the Mayor luck, some of Mrs Findley's colleagues in council are disappointed by the news.
Shoalhaven City Councillor for Ward 2, Paull Ell has expressed concern on Mrs Findley's ability to complete the job of Mayor and Member of the NSW Upper House should she be elected.
"Legislation states she will be able to finish her term as mayor while holding the new position," Mr Ell said.
"How is she going to complete her mayoral tasks and work for the people of Shoalhaven exclusively as she was elected to do if she is also working for the rest of NSW.
"It begs the question as to why she ran for re-election in the first place if she knew she was going to run for the Upper House."
Mr Ell said there were still jobs to be done in the Shoalhaven, stating she should focus on them.
"You just need to look at the streets, pot holes everywhere, this shouldn't be an issue now," he said.
"She's not focused on the Shoalhaven streets but focused on Macquarie Street."
Shoalhaven City Council Deputy Mayor, Liza Butler however is supporting the current mayor's decision.
"I think Amanda would be absolutely amazing in the senate," Mrs Butler said.
"She's done so many amazing things for the Shoalhaven, I can't wait to see what she will do for the rest of the state."
Commenting on Councillor Ell's claim that Mrs Findley would struggle to do both jobs if elected, Mrs Butler said he couldn't be more wrong.
"She will comfortably do both jobs," she said.
"They fit well together."
Mrs Butler said this is not the first time this has happened.
"Jo Gash and Paul Green have done this prior to her," she said.
"They are both Liberals they managed to do both jobs."
The NSW state election will be held on March 25, 2023.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
