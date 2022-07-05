South Coast Register
Moss Vale Road reopens, traffic restrictions in place

By Vera Demertzis
Updated July 5 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 11:57pm
Jamberoo Mountain Road will remain closed for several months. Picture: Kiama Municipal Council.

Moss Vale Road has reopened between Fitzroy Falls and Barrengarry after being closed due to landslips on Monday July 4.

