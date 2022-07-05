Moss Vale Road reopens, traffic restrictions in place

Moss Vale Road has reopened between Fitzroy Falls and Barrengarry after being closed due to landslips on Monday July 4.
Stop/slow traffic control is in place on several sections of Moss Vale Road between Myra Vale Road and Bunkers Hill Road.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution and avoid non essential travel.
Meanwhile Jamberoo Mountain Road remains closed after several landslips and fallen trees.
Kiama Municipal Council director engineering and works Mike Dowd said Kiama council would seek DRFA support to help with repairs to Jamberoo Mountain Road.
"The storms and flooding have caused a number of landslips and tree falls along Jamberoo Mountain Road particularly between The Abbey and Misty's Lane," he said.
"More than 60 metres of road has totally failed at one site, with the landslip and flood waters eroding the base and fracturing the tarmac."
Mr Dowd said Jamberoo Mountain Road was now closed to all through traffic between The Abbey and Misty's Lane and motorists needed to use Macquarie Pass or Picton Road.
The closure is expected to last several months.
Residents can still access their properties and visitors can reach the Illawarra Fly from Robertson and Minnamurra Falls from Jamberoo.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News.
