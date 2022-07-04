Active Fest set to provide school holidays action

Another awesome event is making its way to the Shoalhaven so you can kick-start your holidays in the best way possible.
The NSW Office of Sport has recently confirmed that it will be bringing its free Active Fest event to both the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The event features a range of sports and activities, including baseball, hockey, and cycling plus youth entertainment giveaways from Kit Bags for Kids, food and refreshments all on offer for children of all ages and abilities.
Delivered in partnership with local Active Kids providers, Active Fest has been created with the aim of providing all children, regardless of their location, background or ability with the opportunity to participate in sport and active recreation.
Sport is seen as vital for children to participate in from a young age, with research showing it can help kids to learn to control their emotions and channel negative feelings in a positive way.
Chief Executive of the Office of Sport, Karen Jones encouraged Illawarra and Shoalhaven families to come along and participate in the free school holiday events.
"Sport and active recreation provide many benefits to children from a physical and emotional perspective," Ms Jones said.
"The COVID-19 pandemic caused massive economic and social disruption, resulting in many children missing out on regular sport and recreation activities."
"So bring the family down to Active Fest Shellharbour and Shoalhaven for a fantastic day of fun and fitness."
The Office of Sport is delivering 33 free Active Fest events across NSW during May-July as part of $25 million program by the NSW Government as part of the Community Sport Rebuild and Recovery Package in areas most affected by restrictions.
The Illawarra event will take place at Shellharbour City Stadium on Wednesday July 13 between 10am and 1pm.
While the Shoalhaven event will go ahead on Thursday July 14 at Archer Racecourse in Nowra at the same times.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.