Pottery for the soul comes to Gerringong

The South Coast's newest, handmade ceramic shopping experience is at Soul Clay Studios in Gerringong.
The new shop has a variety of pottery on display, with all times being hand-made on location by local artists who draw direct inspiration from the South Coast landscape and its environment.
This unique shopping experience will allow people to be able to view pottery directly being made at all stages of the process and speak with the talented artists in the studio about their craft as they work.
At Soul Clay Studios it's all about the genuine connection of people, process and product, underpinning the business's catchphrase of "Centre Create Connect."
"There is no other store on the South Coast like this, the pottery studio is the first of its kind in the area," Soul Clay Studios', Zeynep Testoni said.
"We've grown from a home garage, to a creative thriving hub of ceramics for local artists."
"Providing facilities and opportunities to showcase pottery created in house by artists and hobbyists alike."
There are nine artists currently selling their functional and sculptural work.
It is the perfect place to find handmade ceramic gifts from plates, cups, vases, jewellry and more, all helping to support local established and emerging artists.
A teaching studio is also open on the premises with weekly classes, including, one-off pottery experiences on Friday Night Clay Date and Saturday Soul Sessions or Hands on Hand building sessions.
So come visit for yourself at 51 Rowlins Road, Gerringong.
OPENING HOURS:
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
