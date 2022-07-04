IMB Bank's Community Foundation grant's have been funding community projects for years, with applications closing soon.
Running since 1999, the IMB Community Foundation has donated over $11 million to local businesses, community groups and not-for-profits.
Advertisement
The 2022 grant applications close on July 15, with the bank urging any community groups, NFPs or local businesses who are eligible to apply, as it could lead to positive change throughout the community.
With a focus on building brighter futures through strong, resilient and forward-focused communities, the initiative has provided grants to over 800 community projects across NSW, ACT and Melbourne since first starting.
Funding has supported diverse projects covering disaster relief, education, health care, sports and recreation, arts and culture, aged care, as well as many other services.
IMB Bank CEO Robert Ryan said the grants are a great way for communities to get projects they need completed sooner.
"Anyone who is focused on improving the lives of others in their community, who has a great idea or a program already underway should consider applying for a grant through the IMB Bank Community Foundation," Mr Ryan said.
"If it's a great not-for-profit idea that helps people, we want to hear about it."
READ MORE:
Community groups across the South Coast, Far South Coast and Southern Highlands have received grants through the foundation in the past.
These groups include:
To help community groups navigate the application process, IMB Bank Community Foundation has outlined top tips to apply for the 2022 round of funding.
Applications must be summitted by 5pm, Friday 15 July 2022 and can be made on the IMB Community webpage.
Charities, community groups and not-for-profits are being urged to apply for the grants as soon as possible.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.