South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Gerringong Raised PR Professional Grace Garrick using her talents to help small businesses - but how did she do it?

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated June 29 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong raised Grace Garrick has become one of Australia's leading PR professionals. Picture: Provided.

A Gerringong raised business woman has set the PR world on fire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.