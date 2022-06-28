South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Vale Frank Moorhouse: Nowra-born author remembered for his talent and influence

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INFLUENTIAL: Nowra-born author and journalist Frank Moorhouse has died, aged 83. Picture: file.

Frank Moorhouse's fascinating life has taken him across the world, connecting him to legions of captivating people who inspired his famed stories.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.