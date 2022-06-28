From designer dresses and brand new active wear to sparkly tutus and winter woollies, it didn't take much foraging to find treasure at Bay and Basin Community Resources' Upcycled Clothes Party today.
Locals packed the Sanctuary Point Youth and Community Centre to comb through racks of quality pre-loved and new clothes and shoes generously donated by the community and from retail outlets through Good360.
Every attendee could take home a bag of clothes for free with many also donating their own pre-loved clothes before the event.
BBCR Community Services Team Leader Karen Chambers said the idea for the event came from a service user who didn't drive and who was finding it hard to buy affordable clothes for her children in the local area.
"With the cost of living rising, we are finding more and more families in the community are struggling to afford the basics like food, heating and clothes," Karen said.
"An event like this works on so many levels, everybody leaves with a bag of clothes at no cost, it keeps unwanted clothes out of landfill and it's fun seeing what you can find."
Because the rising cost of electricity meant she hadn't been using any heating at home, local Peta Sperring said she was very grateful for her bag of warm clothes.
"So many people in society are struggling so this is a brilliant idea - look at all the happy faces here right now," Peta said.
"Just seeing all those piles of kids clothes and babies clothes and school uniforms is overwhelming, it's going to be such a help to so many families."
While Mum of four Leah Williamson, was stocking up on clothes for her kids, her youngest daughter 2-year-old Olivia twirled around her, delighted with her new white fairy dress.
"Kids grow out of things so quickly so events like this are great because everyone is recycling rather than just throwing clothes away," Leah said.
"It is my eight-year-old's birthday tomorrow so we have found some extra presents and Olivia loves her new dress so much she wanted to wear it straight away."
Bay and Basin Community Resources will be donating left over clothes to various local not-for-profit organisations so they can be distributed to vulnerable people in the community including those experiencing homelessness.
