The critical role the arts in plays in health will be the topic of a public lecture in Nowra by international researcher and speaker this Friday [July 1].
International researcher and presenter Vic McEwan will speak to an audience of health professionals, academics, artists and the interested public, about his research and work on the intersection of contemporary arts practice and clinical practice at the Facial Nerve Clinic at the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse in Sydney.
Mr McEwan is the first ever artist to be accepted into a PhD in the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Sydney to undertake creative practice led research.
He has been invited by Shoalhaven Health and Arts and Bomaderry Community Incorporated as part of their joint creative initiative Bomo Alive, that aims to activate forgotten spaces in Bomaderry and engage imaginatively with the local community with innovative arts projects.
This free event is on Friday July at 3pm at the The Annex, Nowra School of Arts, Berry Street Nowra at bookings at www.shaa.org.au/events are essential.
Mr McEwan is part of the Bomo Alive assessment and mentoring team for local artists who submitted an expression of interest for stage one of the project.
McEwan's organisation, The Cad Factory, has recently been commissioned to undertake the creative consulting process for the upcoming Griffith Hospital Redevelopment on behalf of NSW Health Infrastructure.
He is also an invited participant in the Arts, Creativity and Mental Wellbeing Policy Development Program, aimed at developing policy proposals for all government portfolio areas regarding the role of the arts in wellbeing across the nation.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to hear from one of Australia's most engaging speakers who inhabits the frontline of international Arts in Health research.
